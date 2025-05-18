Maple Leaf Pro Releases 2004 Night of Appreciation For Sabu Event In Full

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has released the full Night of Appreciation For Sabu show from 2004 in honor of the late ECW star. As noted, Sabu passed away last weekend at the age of 60. MLP has released a livestream for the full show, writing:

This past week we sadly learned the news of our dear friend Sabu. Sabu has been an innovator and a mentor for much of the past 40 years and he was beloved by those within the game long before he reached the eyes of the majority. That was evident on December 12, 2004, when Border City Wrestling held “A Night of Appreciation for Sabu” to help our fallen friend when he was stricken with a paralysis and unable to compete for nearly a year. It was a show full of love, respect, and admiration that saw the participation of stars like Mick Foley, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Shane Douglas, Raven, Monty Brown, Team Canada, Lance Archer, and much more!