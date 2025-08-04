wrestling / News
Maple Leaf Pro Makes Entire Resurrection Event Available Online
Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has made their entire Resurrection event available to stream for free on Youtube. It happened on July 5 in Laval, Quebec, Canada. The lineup includes:
* House of Pain Match for Canadian International Heavyweight Championship: PCO (c) vs. Dan Maff
* MLP Canadian Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Ace Austin
* MLP Women’s Canadian Championship: Gisele Shaw (c) vs. Shotzi Blackheart
* The Good Brothers vs. Bullet Club War Dogs
* Six-Way Scramble: ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey vs. Michael Allen Richard Clark vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Mike Rollins vs. TJP
* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Thom Latimer (c) vs. Matt Cardona
* PWA Champions Grail: Rohan Roja (c) vs. Hammerstone
* The Dark Order vs. Sheldon Jean & Bryce Henson