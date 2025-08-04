Maple Leaf Pro Makes Entire Resurrection Event Available Online

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has made their entire Resurrection event available to stream for free on Youtube. It happened on July 5 in Laval, Quebec, Canada. The lineup includes:

* House of Pain Match for Canadian International Heavyweight Championship: PCO (c) vs. Dan Maff

* MLP Canadian Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Ace Austin

* MLP Women’s Canadian Championship: Gisele Shaw (c) vs. Shotzi Blackheart

* The Good Brothers vs. Bullet Club War Dogs

* Six-Way Scramble: ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey vs. Michael Allen Richard Clark vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Mike Rollins vs. TJP

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Thom Latimer (c) vs. Matt Cardona

* PWA Champions Grail: Rohan Roja (c) vs. Hammerstone

* The Dark Order vs. Sheldon Jean & Bryce Henson