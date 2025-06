Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling is set to run a free event this Saturday at the St. Clair College SportsPlex in Windsor, Ontario. It takes place at 2 PM. The lineup includes:

* MLP Women’s Championship: Gisele Shaw (c) vs. Kylie Rae

* Raj Singh vs. Rhino

* Rohan Rajah vs. Bhupinder Gujjar

* Laynie Luck & Johnny DeLuca vs. El Reverso & Aurora Teves