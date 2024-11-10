wrestling / News

Marc Mero and Alex Wright Reunite In New York

November 9, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Twitter, Marc Mero revealed that he reunited with Alex Wright at a diner in Long Island, New York. Both men were on the WCW roster together.

Mero wrote: “What a great time catching up with my longtime friend from Germany Alex Wright. He joined WCW as an 18-year-old kid and we became great friends. We traveled the roads together and here is a picture from us back in our WCW days and a picture of us Last night at a diner in Long Island, New York.

