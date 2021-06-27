Marc Mero on Why Letting Sable Pose for Playboy Was a ‘Horrible Decision’

– While speaking to the It’s My House podcast, former WCW and WWE wrestler Marc Mero discussed his marriage to former WWE talent Sable and how the decision for her to pose for Playboy Magazine was a “horrible decision.” Below is an excerpt (via Fightful):

“At the time it was a discussion that her and I had that we decided to do that. Horrible decision. You look back on life and you say, ‘Oh my God, what was I thinking?’ But, what’s done is done. You move on. You make mistakes in life and hopefully, those mistakes become learning experiences. It was not a good decision to make for our life, our marriage, our family, and everything else. Next thing you know we’re at the Playboy parties all the time with Hugh Hefner. We eventually got an apartment right in Hollywood and it was just not a good time in our lives. I don’t want to sound like I’m bitter at all because I’m not. All the paths I took in life, good and bad, they led me to where I am today. I couldn’t be happier or more content with my life. Obviously when you talk about these things you rehash memories and things you went through at that time. But all those different paths I took, making mistakes — and thank God they became learning experiences in my life. I feel I’m a better person because of those decisions and choices I made back then that I’ve learned from and grown from, and can maybe help or steer other people in the right direction.”

Mero and Sable divorced in 2004. She later started dating and married Brock Lesnar.