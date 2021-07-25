Margot Robbie Says She Used To Sleep In Room With Life-size Cut-Out of John Cena

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live (via Fightful), Margot Robbie recounted an ex-boyfriend who used to be obsessed with wrestling, and how she found herself sleeping in a room with a life-size cut-out of John Cena. The two co-star in The Suicide Squad, which hits theaters and HBO Max next month.

She said: ““I watched WWE when I was growing up. When I was a kid, I loved the Undertaker, and then obviously when I was a teenager I kind of stopped watching. But then, as a late teen, early 20s, I had a boyfriend who was obsessed with John Cena — so much so that he dressed as John Cena for his 21st birthday, and [he] had a cardboard cutout of John Cena in his bedroom. So I slept in a room for two years with a life-size cardboard cutout of John Cena in the room. And I remember thinking, ‘I wonder if now that I’m going to work with John Cena, should I tell him this or is that going to be weird?’ And I thought, ‘I’m just going to keep that to myself. I’m not going to tell him. That’d be a weird way to start our working relationship.’ And then five seconds into meeting him, I’m like, ‘I used to sleep in a room with a life-size cutout of you.’”

Cena replied: “In my defense, I was more than likely wearing jean shorts.”