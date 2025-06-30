wrestling

Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett Are Expecting Their Third Child

June 30, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis Image Credit: WWE

In a post in Instagram, Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett announced that they are expecting their third child. The post contains a photo of the family, with Maria holding a baby’s onesie with the words ‘coming soon’ on it.

She wrote: “We’ve been keeping a secret…

