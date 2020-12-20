Maria Kanellis Bennett Returns to ROH, Leading New Fan Experience Facebook Group

Maria Kanellis Bennett has returned to Ring of Honor and is leading the charge of a new fan enagement Facebook group for the company. ROH has announced that Kanellis Bennett is back with the company, joining her husband Mike Bennett back in the promotion following their WWE releases in April.

The announcement was made on ROH’s Facebook page in a video you can see below. The announcement notes that she is “leading the charge” for ROH’s The Experience, a new group that you can join here.

The private group’s description reads:

“Ring of Honor has always strived to give the best wrestling fans on the planet what they want. Now the fans will have an open forum to tell us directly what they want.

In January, ROH takes The Experience to the next level of fan engagement by empowering the members of Honor Nation to make their voices heard.

The Experience is not a singular event. It’s a movement.

Fans are encouraged to join the ROH The Experience Facebook group to share their thoughts and opinions about all things ROH.

Which outside talents do you want to see in ROH? Which ROH stars should be getting title shots? What match stipulations do you want to see?

ROH wants you to #ChooseYourHonor.

Maria Kanellis Bennett is leading the charge for The Experience. She made the announcement about the groundbreaking concept on ROH’s social media platforms.

“Ring of Honor has cultivated an environment where the wrestlers and the fans are the experience,” Kanellis Bennett said. “I want wrestlers to thrive and I want to give you the fans what you truly desire.

“I want Ring of Honor to be yours. No … I want Ring of Honor to be ours.”