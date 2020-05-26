Maria Manic On Her Relationship With Teddy Hart Being Public, Being Criticized For It, Says They’re In a Much Better Place Now

On the latest ROHStrong podcast, Maria Manic addressed the status of her relationship with Teddy Hart following the recent allegations of domestic violence against Hart. Hart was arrested back in March for allegedly assaulting Manic, who has been in an on-and-off relationship with Hart for some time. Manic later addressed the incident in a video where she said she was “perfectly fine” and didn’t consider the whole thing to be physical abuse, noting that Hart was not trying to hurt her.

Talking with Kevin Ecks, Manic said that the public nature of the relationship made people think they knew what was going on when they don’t and said that she and Hart are in a better place than they’ve ever been. Highlights and the full audio are below:

On their relationship being public: “Yeah, that was my first relationship that was very, very public. Which is something I was not used to. Like I said, you have to have a thick skin with that, where you don’t let — you know, that was a lot to me. I had never experienced something like that where I’m getting a lot of comments, negative and positive, of people just throwing their opinions at me about my relationship. Which, they don’t really — I think the more people watch something. We were putting out videos every day, these people are watching a lot of our lives so they start to think that they know everything and they know what’s right. And what they think is a lot is not that much. So even if they’re seeing a video every day, that’s only a small portion of our lives. There’s so much more that goes on. So what you see in the media is not always the truth. And like you said, now there’s some legal issues too so it’s hard to even, you know, discuss certain things.”

On the state of her and Hart’s relationship: “I would say that we’re in a much better place now than we’ve ever been. And I don’t know if that’s because it’s private and because no one really knows what’s going on, or because there’s — you know, to me the worst thing you can do? If you want to ruin a relationship with two people? Whatever they are, whether they’re friends, boyfriend/girlfriend, husband/wife, whatever they are? The best way you can ruin a relationship is to stick people together and not let them leave. And so us being trapped in a house together is not good for either of us. Feeling like we can’t get away from each other, that’s not good. Now, he has an AirBnB he’s staying at, I have my place and we can see each other when we want to. But it’s not that forced feeling of, we’re trapped together. I don’t think that’s good for any two people. Of course, if you love someone, you want to spend all your time with them but then you don’t appreciate it if you don’t get that break.”

On how she’s doing in terms of her mental health: “I’m in a very good place. And I — someone asked me the other day, they said, ‘If you had to snap your fingers and be ready to wrestle today, would you be able to?’ And I said, ‘Yes.’ Would I like more time to hibernate and prepare? Yes. But I’m also mentally very strong right now, and I’m doing very well. And my mental health is in very a good place. And that’s also — [I’m] relying on myself for the happiness and not relying on other people for the happiness. Even if you love someone, you can be married to someone and love them very much, but you still can’t rely on them for that happiness.”

