UPDATED: Teddy Hart Reportedly Arrested Today, Ace Montana Releases Video of Verbal Altercation With Hart

UPDATE: The Facebook post and video by Ace Montana on the Teddy Hart situation has now emerged. You can view an embedded version of that video in the player below.

The video appears to show Ace Montana standing guard at Maria Manic’s home. He then goes outside and has a verbal altercation with Hart and says that Hart assaulted Manic. Hart denies that’s the case, and Montana yells at Hart to put the gun case back on his truck and tells him to leave. He also warns Hart that police are on their way. They continue to verbally spar for a while as Hart walks off.

Additionally, PWInsider reports that Hart is slated to appear for a court date tomorrow (March 27) at 8:45 am local time.

ORIGINAL: WrestlingInc.com reports that wrestler Teddy Hart has been arrested again today. Details are still forthcoming, but it’s said he was arrested earlier today (March 26) in Richmond, Virginia.

As previously reported, Teddy Hart (real name Edward Ellsworth Annis) was arrested last month on three counts of possession, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, and possession with intent to sell and distribute. He later was forced to return to jail after violating his house arrest. Following that, he was released from Richmond City Jail in Virginia on March 18 and was set to face an April court date.

Fightful reports that Hart is said to have had an altercation with independent wrestler Ace Montana. Montana later claimed in a social media post that Hart attacked his girlfriend, ROH wrestler Maria Manic. Montana reportedly wrote the following:

I literally had to pull my gun on #Teddyhart ￼￼ and throw him out of my friends house￼. This piece of **** literally choked out and physically assaulted Maria Manic and would not let her get help. she texted me I’m in danger never ever did I think I would meet a piece of shit like this guy who has now been arrested with a felony against him. I don’t think this guy knew how close to death he was. #f***youteddyheart This video is me kick him out before the cops came and arrested him.

A photo of Hart’s mugshot is available at the above link from WrestlingInc.com.