Teddy Hart Released From Jail Ahead of April Court Date

– PWInsider has a legal update on Teddy Hart after his arrest last month on three counts of possession, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, and possession with intent to sell and distribute. Additionally, Teddy Hart (real name Edward Ellsworth Annis) was forced to return to jail was due to a matter of violating his house arrest. Per the latest episode, Hart was released yesterday (March 18) afternoon from Richmond City Jail in Virginia.

Currently, Hart’s court date is scheduled for April 23 at 9:00 am local time. Additionally, court records that were filed state that Hart was also charged charged with not carrying/exhibiting his registration card or license, improperly mounted license plates, and a failure to use lights with wipers.