Maria Manic Reportedly Attended Most Recent ROH Tapings

It was reported back in January that Maria Manic is still a part of ROH, she’s just been out of action for over a year now thanks to a concussion she suffered in February 2020. It was noted at the time that she was in the ROH bubble for the tapings, but obviously didn’t appear.

Fightful Select reports that Manic was also at the most recent ROH tapings, which included the 19th Anniversary PPV. It’s unknown what her in-ring status is, but she was reportedly one of the only people in the gym during the early hours of the morning, attempting to keep in shape.