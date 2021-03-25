wrestling / News
Maria Manic Reportedly Attended Most Recent ROH Tapings
March 25, 2021 | Posted by
It was reported back in January that Maria Manic is still a part of ROH, she’s just been out of action for over a year now thanks to a concussion she suffered in February 2020. It was noted at the time that she was in the ROH bubble for the tapings, but obviously didn’t appear.
Fightful Select reports that Manic was also at the most recent ROH tapings, which included the 19th Anniversary PPV. It’s unknown what her in-ring status is, but she was reportedly one of the only people in the gym during the early hours of the morning, attempting to keep in shape.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage News On How NXT Officials Feel About Tian Sha Gimmick, Who Is Playing Mei Ying
- New Photo Shows Tessa Blanchard Training At Same Gym As Sasha Banks and Bayley
- Peacock Removes Problematic Material From WWE Content
- Paul Wight On WWE Botching Cesaro’s Push After WrestleMania 30, Triple H Not Wanting To Put Him Over