wrestling / News
Maria Reveals Where WWE Pregnancy Storyline Was Supposed to End Up Going
Maria Kanellis is feeling chatty today, and revealed the endgame that never happened for her and Mike’s pregnancy storyline in WWE. The angle was rather infamous, as Maria announced she was pregnant on Raw last year and then proceeded to turn on Mike, hinting at several other people being the father.
The storyline, ultimately, ended up falling apart and was squashed; soon after, Mike asked for his WWE release. Maria noted on Twitter in response to a fan question that Mike would have been revealed as the father in an arc that would have seen him turn face:
My husband. He was supposed to turn face. And do a story about recovery from addiction and motivation. But… that’s just too good. Too real. Too honest. And of course I was supposed to remain the bad guy. 😘 until I came back from maternity leave. Baby face momma!! https://t.co/XAlaxD869x
— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) June 28, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Pulling NXT Contract Offer for Wrestler Due to Sexual Misconduct Allegations
- Backstage Rumor on Baron Corbin Being Upset by Planned Feud With Matt Riddle
- Triple H Discusses the Backstage Rivalry Between The Kliq & Undertaker’s Bone Street Knew, BSK Tattoos, If There Was Real Animosity
- Latest on Tessa Blanchard’s Impact Firing, Why Blanchard Missed Tapings