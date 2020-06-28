Maria Reveals Where WWE Pregnancy Storyline Was Supposed to End Up Going

Maria Kanellis is feeling chatty today, and revealed the endgame that never happened for her and Mike’s pregnancy storyline in WWE. The angle was rather infamous, as Maria announced she was pregnant on Raw last year and then proceeded to turn on Mike, hinting at several other people being the father.

The storyline, ultimately, ended up falling apart and was squashed; soon after, Mike asked for his WWE release. Maria noted on Twitter in response to a fan question that Mike would have been revealed as the father in an arc that would have seen him turn face: