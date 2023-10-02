Mariah May Thanks STARDOM After Final Match There, Says She’ll Be Back

Mariah May worked her farewell match for STARDOM on Saturday, and said she’ll be back in a Twitter post after the match. May battled Hanan in a losing effort at STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Finals, and she posted to Twitter to reflect on her time in the company after the bout.

May wrote:

“STARDOM

I love you, forever

Back when I began training and was introduced to Stardom it became my goal instantly

What a special promotion

Over the pandemic I couldn’t wrestle.. and after I didn’t have many bookings… but I didn’t give up. I just dreamed of STARDOM. My hope”

“And finally my dream came true

I got to be a part of the best women’s wrestling in the WORLD!

I instantly turned a short tour into moving my life there for as long as they’d have me

9 months living in a foreign country… what a ride!!! I learnt so much about myself”

“My wrestling has improved so much… but I’m just getting started. I have so much more I want to learn and create!

I’ll be back

These are my sisters, my friends and my rivals. I have so many dream matches I still want!

Thank you for letting me be a part of it all”

“I gave everything to this, and I hope everyone enjoyed it

The experience was very tough at times, but it was absolutely worth it.

Thank you for everything.

Now I gotta see my niece… I promised her I’d only be 3 months

MARIAH MAY WAS HERE!

Foreign ace, out”