Mariah May Thanks STARDOM After Final Match There, Says She’ll Be Back
Mariah May worked her farewell match for STARDOM on Saturday, and said she’ll be back in a Twitter post after the match. May battled Hanan in a losing effort at STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Finals, and she posted to Twitter to reflect on her time in the company after the bout.
May wrote:
“STARDOM
I love you, forever
Back when I began training and was introduced to Stardom it became my goal instantly
What a special promotion
Over the pandemic I couldn’t wrestle.. and after I didn’t have many bookings… but I didn’t give up. I just dreamed of STARDOM. My hope”
“And finally my dream came true
I got to be a part of the best women’s wrestling in the WORLD!
I instantly turned a short tour into moving my life there for as long as they’d have me
9 months living in a foreign country… what a ride!!! I learnt so much about myself”
“My wrestling has improved so much… but I’m just getting started. I have so much more I want to learn and create!
I’ll be back
These are my sisters, my friends and my rivals. I have so many dream matches I still want!
Thank you for letting me be a part of it all”
“I gave everything to this, and I hope everyone enjoyed it
The experience was very tough at times, but it was absolutely worth it.
Thank you for everything.
Now I gotta see my niece… I promised her I’d only be 3 months
MARIAH MAY WAS HERE!
Foreign ace, out”
