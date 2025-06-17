Marigold Announces Field For 2025 Dream Star Grand Prix

The Japanese women’s wrestling promotion Marigold has announced the participants for its second annual Dream Star Grand Prix tournament. The field of 16 for the round-robin style tournament was revealed during the company’s Korakuen Hall show on Tuesday. The tournament will begin on August 2nd and conclude on September 14th.

This year’s tournament features the first-time inclusion of legendary joshi star Mayu Iwatani, who joined Marigold in May after departing STARDOM. The field also includes the reigning Marigold World Champion and inaugural tournament winner, Utami Hayashishita.

The 15 announced competitors are: Mayu Iwatani, Utami Hayashishita, Mai Sakurai, MIRAI, Miku Aono, Kouki Amarei, Victoria Yuzuki, Seri Yamaoka, Natsumi Showzuki, Chika Goto, Kizuna Tanaka, Nagisa Nozaki, CHIAKI, Misa Matsui, and Chanyota.

The final spot in the tournament will be decided in a gauntlet match. Marvelous rookie Senka Akatsuki has requested entry and is expected to be part of that qualifying match.