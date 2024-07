Marigold Announces Full Lineup For Summer Destiny 2024

Marigold has announced the full lineup for their event Summer Destiny 2024, which happens on July 13 at Ryogoku Sumo Hall. The card will include WWE’s IYO SKY as well as Giulia. The lineup includes:

* United National Championship: Bozilla vs. MIRAI or Miku Aono

* United National Championship Qualifier: MIRAI vs. Miku Aono

* Giulia vs. Sareee

* IYO SKY vs. Utami Hayashishita

* Nanae Takahashi, Nao Ishikawa & Mai Sakurai vs. Shinobu Kandori, Takako Inoue & NORI

* Superfly: Misa Matsui vs. Natsumi Showzuki

* Nagisa Nozaki & CHIAKI vs. Zayda Steel & Myla Grace

* Kouki Amarei & Chika Goto vs. Victoria Yuzuki & X

* Komomo Minami vs. Rea Seto