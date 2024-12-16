wrestling / News

Marigold Winter Wonderful Fight Results 12.13.24: Sareee Battles Nanae Takahashi, More

December 15, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Marigold Winter Wonderful Fight Image Credit: Marigold

Marigold held their Winter Wonderful Fight event on Friday night, with Sareee in action and more. You can see the full results from the Tokyo show below, per Fightful:

* Rea Seto def. Komomo Minami and Yuuki Minami
* Bozilla & Misa Matsui def. Hummingbird & Nao Ishikawa
* Utami Hayashishita, Kouki Amarei & Victoria Yuzuki def. Miku Aono, Chika Goto & Naho Yamada
* Superfly Championship Match: Natsumi Showzuki def. Myla Grace. After the match, Showzuki and Victoria Yuzuki agreed to a title match at Marigold First Dream.
* TwinStar Championship Match: Dark Wolf Army def. MIRAI & Mai Sakurai
* Marigold World Championship Match: Sareee def. Nanae Takahashi. Takahashi then announced she will retire in May of 2025.

