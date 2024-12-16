wrestling / News
Marigold Winter Wonderful Fight Results 12.13.24: Sareee Battles Nanae Takahashi, More
December 15, 2024 | Posted by
Marigold held their Winter Wonderful Fight event on Friday night, with Sareee in action and more. You can see the full results from the Tokyo show below, per Fightful:
* Rea Seto def. Komomo Minami and Yuuki Minami
* Bozilla & Misa Matsui def. Hummingbird & Nao Ishikawa
* Utami Hayashishita, Kouki Amarei & Victoria Yuzuki def. Miku Aono, Chika Goto & Naho Yamada
* Superfly Championship Match: Natsumi Showzuki def. Myla Grace. After the match, Showzuki and Victoria Yuzuki agreed to a title match at Marigold First Dream.
* TwinStar Championship Match: Dark Wolf Army def. MIRAI & Mai Sakurai
* Marigold World Championship Match: Sareee def. Nanae Takahashi. Takahashi then announced she will retire in May of 2025.
