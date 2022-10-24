Mario Mancini Says Hulk Hogan Got George Scott Fired As WWF Booker Over Randy Savage Title Pitch

Former WWE roster member Mario Mancini claims that Hulk Hogan politicked to get booker George Scott fired for pitching a WWE Championship run for Randy Savage. Mancini spoke about the matter on his podcast and recalled how Scott, who was with WWE as a booker from 1983 to 1986, was fired because Hogan wasn’t happy about the pitch Scott made to put the title on Savage.

“I would have had quite a different career if George Scott stayed the booker and not Pat Patterson,” Mancini said (per Wrestling Inc). “George Scott got fired because he wanted to put the strap on Randy Savage right away. Hogan, he went and he pitched and bitched to Vince, and [Vince] fired George and brought in Pat.”

Scott became a booker after he retired from the ring in 1973 and worked for Jim Crockett Promotions until Vince McMahon Sr. called him to help the junior McMahon out with WWE in 1983.