Mark Andrews Says Facing The Motor City Machine Guns Was Dream Match Of His

Mark Andrews recently shared his thoughts on his and Flash Morgan Webster’s match with the Motor City Machine Guns. Andrews and Webster faced the Machine Guns on the June 1st episode of Impact, and he talked about it on the latest episode of his My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On facing the Guns: “A big dream match of mine has been to wrestle Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, the Motor City Machine Guns, who are, in my opinion, maybe the most influential tag team of a generation. I’d even go to say more influential than the Young Bucks in recent years. Don’t get me wrong, I know the Bucks pretty much started AEW, but Motor City Machine Guns, they established that junior heavyweight tag team style. Everyone copied it from them, that X-Division style, which became the independent wrestling style. So huge, huge influence for me and for Flash. We actually got to wrestle them on IMPACT Wrestling last week, which was honestly badass. It was awesome.”

On how he found out about the match: “The plans changed, actually. Just like in wrestling, as always, the card is subject to change, and there had to be a little reshuffle of the card on day two. So we went out to Canada to wrestle the Ace and Bey Connection for the Tag Team Championships, and the next day, we weren’t entirely sure what we were doing. But the initial plan wasn’t for us to wrestle Motor City Machine Guns. It’s funny because I was actually on the toilet when I heard the writer come into the room and say to Flash, ‘Hey, plans changed. You guys are on with Motor City Machine Guns today.’ I sat there and I was like, ‘Oh, cool.'”