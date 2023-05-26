Mark Andrews On His Return To Impact At Under Siege, Says It’s Time For Him To Win Gold

Mark Andrews is returning to Impact tonight at Under Siege, and he’s ready to win a title there. Andrews is teaming with Flash Morgan Webster as SubCulture to face Ace Austin & Chris Bey for the World Tag Team Championships at tonight’s Impact! Plus event, and he spoke with JMTV earlier this month about the match.

“At the end of the month, I’m flying out to Canada to return to Impact Wrestling,” Andrews said (per Fightful). “Which is the company that gave me my first big break in wrestling and I’m buzzing. It’s me and Flash Morgan Webster going up against their tag team champions, Bullet Club. One thing I always wanted to achieve when I worked there back in the day was to win gold and in the two and a half years I was there, I never did. This is the time lads.”

411 will have live coverage of Under Siege starting tonight at 7:30 PM ET.