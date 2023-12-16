– During last night’s ROH Final Battle event, FTR and Mark Briscoe beat The Blackpool Combat Club in a tribute match for the late Jay Briscoe, who tragically passed away earlier this year. During the post-show media scrum, Briscoe was asked about his recent response on social media to the WWE on FOX X account referring the trio of Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits as “DEM BOYZ,” a nickname which has previously been associated with The Briscoes. Below are some highlights from the scrum (via Fightful):

Mark Briscoe on not using social media often: “I’m a human, man. I don’t get on Twitter that often, to be honest. We have a nice group text, the three of us, and Dax texted ‘Happy anniversary.’ One of my favorite matches of all time, that dog collar match. Somebody told me he made a post on Twitter. ‘That’s cool, let me check it out.’ On my phone, I can’t get on Twitter. I blocked it because sometimes, it’s not good for my brain. That social media is not too good for my brain. However, I get on Twitter on my wife’s phone, ain’t no problem. I get on there, I check out the post Dax made. ‘That’s good stuff.’ Made me feel warm inside. Next thing I know, I do a little scrolling and looking. I saw the tweet that I responded to that said ‘Dem Boyz’ with another tag team.”

On his initial reaction: “When I saw it, I thought it was made that very day. It was made two days prior. I thought it was made by somebody from the other company, or at least had to be approved from somebody from the other company. I thought, ‘Man, on the anniversary of this match that we had, they’re really going to do that? That’s kind of disrespectful. I can’t just keep silent. There’s only one Dem Boyz.’ You can talk about the Dallas Cowboys and multiple songs in the hip hop genre. That’s all good. In professional wrestling, there is only one Dem Boyz. That’s Mark and Jay Briscoe. I had to let them know there only one Dem Boyz.”

Briscoe on getting criticism following posting his reaction: “I’ll tell you what happened. I posted what I posted, and then I didn’t look at Twitter for multiple hours. I went and picked up my son from his uncle’s house, and my wife was like, ‘You shouldn’t get on Twitter no more for that day.’ Okay, I wasn’t really planning on it, but now that you said that, I’m gonna. I looked and there was quite a bit of stuff that wasn’t very nice that some people were saying a bunch of things that I don’t think they would have said to my face. At that point I realized, ‘Wow, this is getting a little out of hand.’ I made a second post and said, ‘That’s why I don’t post on Twitter much anymore. Some of ya’ll are wild.”

On being human and the loss of his brother: “Let me be clear, this is where I’m coming from. My best friend, my brother, not being gone a year and I see this and it triggered me.’ I’m a human. We’re all human. Some people act like they don’t know what the next level from human is, but they act one level higher than human and they don’t make mistakes. Let me at least explain to these people what I’m feeling. It’s hard. Faith in God is what gets me through. I truly believe my brother is in a better place and he’s doing better than me. He doesn’t have to worry about no bills, none of that bullshit. Dumbass Twitter posts. He’s doing good. It’s tough. First holiday season, first Christmas without him. I’m trying my best to hold it together for the family. His wife and kids, mom and dad, sister. Tonight was therapy out there. Nothing like it. It’s not easy and we’re adjusting to this new normal. If anybody in the professional wrestling world is going to call themselves Dem Boyz, I’m going to come at you [laughs]. I don’t care who you are. There’s only one Dem Boyz and that’s the Briscoe Brothers, damn it.”

Mark Briscoe will be in action on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, December 20. He’ll be facing Jay Lethal in the Continental Classic. The show is being held at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. It will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.