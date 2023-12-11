wrestling / News
Mark Briscoe Takes Issue With WWE on FOX Twitter Account Using ‘Dem Boyz’ Reference
The Briscoes were referred to as “Dem Boyz” during their run together, and Mark Briscoe wasn’t too happy with how FOX’s Twitter account used the phrase. The WWE on FOX Twitter account shared a picture of Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits, referring to them as “DEM BOYZ.” Briscoe made note of the post and rewteeted it, tagging Triple H and writing:
“For real?? This s**t is hilarious. @TripleH, whoever runs this twitter should probably be fired for lack of knowledge. Or they need the taste slapped out of their mouth for lack of reverence”
For real?? This shit is hilarious. @TripleH, whoever runs this twitter should probably be fired for lack of knowledge. Or they need the taste slapped out of their mouth for lack of reverence https://t.co/lQupDA91Ds
— Mark Briscoe (@SussexCoChicken) December 10, 2023
