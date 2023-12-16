wrestling / News

Mark Briscoe & FTR Win Jay Briscoe Tribute Match at ROH Final Battle

December 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mark Briscoe FTR ROH Final Battle Image Credit: ROH

Mark Briscoe and FTR defeated the Blackpool Combat Club in a match to honor Jay Briscoe at ROH Final Battle. Briscoe and FTR defeated Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley on Friday’s show, with Briscoe getting the pinfall on Danielson.

You can see some highlights from the match below:

