– Injured WWE Superstar CM Punk made an appearance at the Heritage Bank Center for WWE SmackDown after the live broadcast went off the air. Punk noted that while his triceps injury isn’t healed yet, he said he’d be back “soon” to compete with all “the big tough badasses backstage.” He also shared his support for WWE Hall of Famer Pete Rose belonging in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Chad Gable and Alpha Academy then came out, cutting off Punk. Gable called Pete Rose a cheater and said he deserved his lifetime ban from the Baseball Hall of Fame. Below are some highlights and a clip of Punk’s appearance (via X user BWAMatt) below:

CM Punk on his thank you to the fans and his injury update: “Big things going on here in the WWE. The Draft was today. The Draft continues Monday. I felt compelled to come out here and speak to my friends in Cincinnati. I have missed you. And take a moment to look around at this place. Y’all packed this house. We couldn’t do this without each and every single one of you, so on behalf of everybody backstage, in front of and behind the camera, we humbly thank you very, very much. I want to give a little update. My tricep is not 100% yet, but I am on track, and I promise, soon, I will be back, and I will be competing with all of the big, tough badasses backstage.”

On Pete Rose belonging in the Baseball Hall of Fame: “For me, it’s fun watching a lot of the young superstars mixing with the Hall of Famers out here to announce draft picks, but ladies and gentlemen, I am in Cincinnati. If we’re gonna talk about the Hall of Fame in Cincinnati, we’re gonna talk about Pete Rose! I’m going to use my platform to stump this. It’s not really a hot take. Pete Rose belongs in the Baseball Hall of Fame!”

The clip that’s available ends not long after Alpha Academy comes out to cut off Punk’s promo.

