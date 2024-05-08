WWE NXT Ratings, Viewership Up From Last Week

WWE NXT saw its ratings and audience jump from last week’s drop. Tuesday’s episode brought in a 0.19 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 659,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were up 35.7% and 16.8% respectively from last week’s 0.14 demo rating and audience of 564,000.

The show’s demo rating and audience were still slightly down from the 0.20 demo rating and 661,000 from the first night of NXT Spring Breakin’ two weeks ago. Aside from that episode, the demo rating was the highest since the April 9th show also had a 0.19, while the total viewership was the best (besides two weeks ago) since the January 16th episode had 683,000.

The show was up against the NBA Playoffs on TNT, where the Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game drew a 0.97 demo rating and 2.946 million viewers. The NHL conference semifinals game between the Hurricanes and Rangers on ESPN did a 0.63 and 1.930 million.

NXT is averaging a 0.183 demo rating and 640,000 viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.143 demo rating and 597,000 viewers for the same time period in 2023.