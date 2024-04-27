– More picks from the 2024 WWE Draft were revealed after SmackDown went off the air tonight. Tonight’s live FOX broadcast featured the first four rounds of draft picks. After SmackDown went off the air, the team of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, Ivar, Zoey Stark, and Shayna Baszler were all drafted to Raw.

Meanwhile, The OC (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Michin), Baron Corbin, and the team of Cedric Alexander and Ashante “Thee” Adonis all got drafted to SmackDown. Here’s the updated list of picks:

Smackdown

* Bianca Belair (Round 1)

* Carmelo Hayes (Round 1)

* Randy Orton (Round 2)

* Nia Jax (Round 2)

* LA Knight (Round 3)

* The Bloodline – Tama Tonga, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman (Round 3)

* AJ Styles (Round 4)

* Andrade (Round 4)

* The OC – Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Michin (Round 5)

* Ashante “Thee” Adonis and Cedric Alexander (Round 5)

* Baron Corbin (Round 5)

Raw

* Jey Uso (Round 1)

* Seth Rollins (Round 1)

* Bron Breakker (Round 2)

* Liv Morgan (Round 2)

* Ricochet (Round 3)

* Sheamus (Round 3)

* Alpha Academy – Chad Gable, Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri (Round 4)

* Kiana James (Round 4)

* Ivar (Round 5)

* Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre (Round 5)

* Zoey Stark (Round 5)

* Shayna Baszler (Round 5)

The WWE Draft will continue on Monday, April 29 on Raw.