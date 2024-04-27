Complete List of 2024 WWE Draft Picks From Smackdown

– The full set of draft picks are in for the first night of the 2024 WWE Draft held on tonight’s edition of SmackDown on FOX. You can see the complete list from tonight’s episode of Smackdown below, and our live coverage of tonight’s episode here.

More draft picks will be announced likely tomorrow on the SmackDown LowDown, and the second night of the WWE Draft, which will take place on Monday, April 29. The rosters will go into effect on Monday, May 6 following WWE Backlash France. Here are tonight’s draft picks:

Smackdown

* Bianca Belair (Round 1)

* Carmelo Hayes (Round 1)

* Randy Orton (Round 2)

* Nia Jax (Round 2)

* LA Knight (Round 3)

* The Bloodline – Tama Tonga, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman (Round 3)

* AJ Styles (Round 4)

* Andrade (Round 4)

Raw

* Jey Uso (Round 1)

* Seth Rollins (Round 1)

* Bron Breakker (Round 2)

* Liv Morgan (Round 2)

* Ricochet (Round 3)

* Sheamus (Round 3)

* Alpha Academy – Chad Gable, Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri (Round 4)

* Kiana James (Round 4)