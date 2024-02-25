wrestling / News

Mark Briscoe Returns on AEW Collision, House of Black Foils Attack

February 24, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mark Briscoe AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

Mark Briscoe hasn’t been on AEW TV in a couple of weeks after he was attacked with a spike by the House of Black. Following Malakai Black’s win over Bryan Keith on tonight’s AEW Collision, the lights went out. When they came back on, Briscoe was there with a kendo stick. He attacked Black and attempted to stab him with a spike, but the rest of the House of Black came out to interrupt. Briscoe was then laid out to end the segment.

