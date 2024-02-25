Mark Briscoe Returns on AEW Collision, House of Black Foils Attack

Mark Briscoe hasn’t been on AEW TV in a couple of weeks after he was attacked with a spike by the House of Black. Following Malakai Black’s win over Bryan Keith on tonight’s AEW Collision, the lights went out. When they came back on, Briscoe was there with a kendo stick. He attacked Black and attempted to stab him with a spike, but the rest of the House of Black came out to interrupt. Briscoe was then laid out to end the segment.

It's time to PAY UP!

'The Bounty Hunter' Bryan Keith looks to collect as he takes on Malakai Black right now! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@bountykeith pic.twitter.com/b667wJgbL5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 25, 2024