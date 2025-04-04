Mark Davis Reportedly Dealing With Injury

You can add Mark Davis to the list of recent injured AEW stars, according to a new report. As previously reported, both Orange Cassidy and Jay White are dealing with recent legit injuries. Fightful Select reports that Mark Davis also suffered an injury, specifically during his match with Powerhouse Hobbs last week.

Details on the injury are not yet known, inclduing any return timeline. Sources in the company felt bad for Davis and noted that he has worked hard to return from his previous injury.