Mark Haskins Says He Has No Respect For Kid Lykos II Ahead of Super Strong Style 16

Mark Haskins is facing Kid Lykos for the PROGRESS World Championship at Super Strong Style 16, and he says he doesn’t have any respect for Lykos or his protege. Haskins will battle Lykos for the title at this weekend’s show, while Kid Lykos II is in the finals of the Super Strong Style 16 tournament. He recently spoke with Fightful’s Corey Brennan ahead of the event and was asked about the possibility of facing Lykos II should they both win their matches at the show.

“Kid Lykos II is an absolute wet blanket,” Haskins began. “I have less respect for him than I do for Kid Lykos, which is already at an all-time low. So no, I don’t care. Do you know what I mean? It’s like, oh, this guy who’s standing across the ring from me and pretending, you know, using his big boy voice, do you know what I’m saying? His lackey, you think I’m going to fear Kid Lykos 2? You’re trying to be a rip-off of an individual that I already actively dislike.”

He concluded, “So no, I don’t care. If Kid Lykos II wins the tournament, then I would say that British Wrestling is even more doomed than I already thought it was.”

PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16 takes place on Sunday and Monday in Camden, London.