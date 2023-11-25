Mark Henry Credits Cody Rhodes For Learning From Wrestling’s Past

Mark Henry believes that Cody Rhodes is doing a lot to learn from wrestling history, as he noted on Busted Open Radio. Henry used Rhodes’ study of wrestling history as an example of guys who have transformed themselves when talking about Swerve Strickland’s rise in AEW.

“Cody Rhodes is the best example I’ve seen,” Henry said (per Wrestling Inc. “Every time you see Cody Rhodes in a locker room, he’s got wrestling playing on a video player from 1987 or ’91 or sometime in the past. He’s not living in the present. He’s trying to learn the history. He’s trying to remember. He’s trying to see something that people are not doing right now. Studying.”

He continued, “Cody Rhodes, he don’t have to do that. He can play the hits.’ The hits not good enough for him. He wants to be transcendent. He wants to be great. He wants the greatest wrestlers of all time to go, ‘Hey, man, you been diggin’ in the crates. You pulled that out. I remember that. Magnum T.A. used to do that back in ’88′”