Mark Henry & Gene Snitsky Attending Summer Slamboree Event in Brooklyn
– WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and former WWE Superstar Gene Snitsky will be attending a Summer Slamboree 2 event on Saturday, August 3 at The Kingsland Bar & Grill in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Snitsky is refereeing a “Baby Punting Competition.” Also, Mark Henry is hosting a “Sexual Chocolate” dance off. Here’s all the details:
Who’s ready for some BANDS, BABY PUNTING, and BODYSLAMS?
This Saturday August 3rd join us at The Kingsland Bar & Grill located at 269 Norman Ave in Greenpoint, Brooklyn for our Summer Slamboree 2 event! There will be special appearances by WWE Hall of Famer “The World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry and Big Gene Snitsky. This event will feature:
Live Performances by PRDX, Destruction of a King, Ender, and Razurtung
2nd ever “Baby Punting Competition” REF’D by Big Gene Snitsky
“Sexual Chocolate” Dance Off hosted by Sexual Chocolate himself Mark Henry
WWE SummerSlam 2024 Watch Party with Gene and Mark
Doors open up at 5pm and admission is $20. Let’s create moments and memories that you’ll never forget!
BE THERE!!”
