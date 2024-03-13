Mark Henry Weighs In On ‘Bloodline Rules’ Stipulation For WrestleMania 40 Match

Cody Rhodes’ WrestleMania match with Roman Reigns will be under Bloodline Rules if he and Seth Rollins can’t beat Rock and Reigns on night one, and Mark Henry has weighed in on the matter. Rhodes and Rollins will face Rock and Reigns on night one of WrestleMania 40 and if the heels win, than Rhodes’ Undisputed WWWE Universal Championship match against Reigns on night two will be a match where the Bloodline can do what they want. If Rhodes and Rollins do win, the Bloodline are be forbidden from intefering at night two. Henry shared his thoughts on the matter on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio.

“Not only is it high stakes, [WWE] basically have set up a way now that the Bloodline can do whatever they want,” Henry said (per Wrestling Inc). “I mean, don’t you want fair? Everybody should be working towards fair, one-on-one, mano a mano, the title of ‘The Tribal Chief’ and ‘The Head of The Table, and most of all, Universal Champion rolled into one. And I feel like if you allow all of this interference, it takes away from that.”

He continued, “But that’s kind of what they’re gearing toward. I feel like the focus should be more on the honor of the big event rather than, what can we get away with?”