Mark Henry Plans To Wrestle Again Within The Next Six Months

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry said that he plans to wrestle a match again within the next six months. Henry hasn’t wrestled since the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018.

When the segment of him getting insulted by Randy Orton came up, Henry said: “I’d rather get punked out than get my ass whooped. Randy is not somebody to mess around with if you’re not 100%. Now I’m walking on two feet, I’m 325 pounds. I’m lighter and trimmer than I’ve ever been. I plan on having a match sometime in the next six months. I just want to have one match. And if Randy is the guy, then so be it. Believe me, I’ll be ready and I won’t be on one foot on a push scooter. I got to wrestle in this decade. I’ve got to. Big Show has wrestled in four and I’ve wrestled in three. I can’t let him have that over me.”

He then briefly spoke about Paul Wight signing with AEW. He said: “That’s my brother, man. As close to one as I’ve got in wrestling. I love him. I’m glad he landed somewhere where he feels appreciated. And I hope that we can see him get his just due.”