– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry discussed his recent appearance at MLW Battle Riot VI. Below are some highlights from Fightful:

Mark Henry on how his MLW appearance came together: “I’ve been friends with Court [Bauer] and Alex Greenfield forever, and sometimes, you have relationships with people. It’s not the same as being friends with people. I know those guys. They were friends of mine, and when you’re a friend of somebody, you don’t have to talk to them every day to still have that respect and admiration for them, and that’s what it is, especially Alex, man. We just get each other, and the people that I have those relationships with in wrestling, if they call me and say, even if it’s last-minute, and they call me and say, ‘Hey, would you be willing to do this?’ ‘Alright, well, let’s do it. I just want to come see you.'”

On seeing the MLW product live: “So that’s what it ended up being. Being able to see the product, I’ve watched it online, but to be able to see the product in person and meet a lot of the talent, which a lot of them I already knew, and you start to see some of your friends’ kids be in the business, it just don’t get better than that, and I had that over at MLW.”

As previously reported, Mark Henry parted ways with AEW after his contract expired.