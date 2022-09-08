wrestling / News
Mark Henry Says His Son Has a Plan To Wrestle Following A Pro Sports Career
Mark Henry’s son has a life plan set out already, with the AEW star and WWE Hall of Famer noting that it includes being able to wrestle following an NFL career. Henry spoke with Abe Kanan for a new interview and noted that his son Jacob, who is 16, already has his plans set out which include becoming well off enough that he can do what he wants — which includes wrestling. You can check out some highlights below:
On his son’s life plan: “He’s got a life plan already. He’s going to go to college, he wants to graduate college first of all. He would say, ‘I want to go, I want to graduate. And once I graduate college, I’d like to play in the NFL — maybe four to six or seven years so I could get pension,’ which is very smart. And he said, ‘Then I want to retire early enough so I can come and wrestle.”
On his son’s desire to wrestle: “Oh my god, that’s — his whole objective is to get to where he’s, you know, seven years out of pro sports, you don’t have to worry about money. And he can just go and do what he loves to do, and he wants to wrestle. And I’m gonna tell you, I don’t think that he has to play sports. You talk about being a CEO. He’s gonna be a broadcast journalism major, he wants to be Bryant Gumbel.”
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Abe Kanan with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.
