– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry critiqued Roman Reigns’ segment with Cody Rhodes last week on WWE SmackDown, feeling that it fell flat. Henry also noted that Reigns isn’t really paying attention to Cody Rhodes being the one who beat him at WrestleMania 40, noting that Reigns is not the Tribal Chief anymore because he lost to Rhodes. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mark Henry on Roman Reigns’ promo last week: “I don’t know if Roman has been paying close enough attention. Maybe his judgment is clouded because he’s worried about the ula fala [Samoan necklace], and the rest of the family and The Bloodline, but I think he kinda poo poo’d on the fact that Cody beat him.”

Henry on Reigns not paying attention to why he’s no longer the Tribal Chief: “Even though he may consider himself the tribal chief of their family, when you’re not the champion, you’re not the tribal chief of the WWE. Cody is the commander-in-chief of the WWE, because he’s the one that’s holding the strap.”

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are taking their uneasy alliance to WWE Bad Blood 2024, where they will team up against The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. The WWE premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, October 5 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.