Mark Jindrak Enjoyed Working With Vince Russo, Recalls Joining WWE After WCW

Mark Jindrak got his start in WCW before it folded, and he recently talked about working with Vince Russo and more. Jindrak was a guest on Developmentally Speaking and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his time in WCW: “9 months — maybe — of being in WCW, but that was enough… A lot of people diss Vince Russo, we’ll never have any bad words for him because he gave us an opportunity. And that opportunity of like nine months of TV time, that gave us a chance to get picked up by WWE. They saw enough in us to say, ‘Hey, let’s take a chance on these young guys.’ So that was cool.”

On signing with WWE once WCW was purchased: “They signed like 10 of us right away, it was like me and [Shawn] Stasiak and [Chuck] Palumbo and [Sean] O’Haire, Stacy Kiebler, Shane Helms, Hugh Morrus, I think Mike Awesome, Lance Storm, maybe Booker T was part of that as well, I’m not sure, but that was The Invasion.”

On being sent to HWA and OVW for development: “WWE, knowing that we were young, wasn’t really in a big rush… It was a cool camp to be in.”