Mark Jindrak Says He’s Feeling An Itch To Return to the Ring

WWE alumnus Mark Jindrak is feeling the wrestling bug again. The former WWE, WCW and CMLL star recently spoke with Developmentally Speaking for a new interview and noted that he’s been feeling a desire to return to the ring for the first time in a year.

“I haven’t wrestled in a year,” Jindrak said (per Wrestling Inc). “I took dates last year in Mexico. By days, I’m in the hobby of collecting cards. Baseball cards, basketball cards, football cards; anything collectible really. I’m a professional grader; I work at a company here called HGA and I professionally grade cards. That’s kind of a passion project.”

He continued, “Lately I’ve been getting into good shape again, so I feel like a resurgence. I kind of have an itch to take some more wrestling shows. But maybe that could see me wrestling more in the United States. I don’t know. That’s the one thing I look back on and I have a little bit of regret. I wish I would’ve maybe cut Mexico a little earlier, and come back and did some stuff in the United States. I think there’s still a chapter to write, honestly.”

Jindrak’s last match was on May 1st, 2022 for Robles Promotions, when he teamed with Chris Masters and LA Park in a losing effort to La Faccion Ingobernable.