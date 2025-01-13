Mark Jindrak Says He Is Inspired To Wrestle In The USA Again

Since his WWE release in 2005, Mark Jindrak has worked in Japan and Mexico for promotions including AAA and CMLL.

Jindrak, who competes as Marco Corleone, noted on Twitter that he has been inspired to wrestle in the US again.

He wrote in the caption, “Mark “Benjamin Button” Jindrak . I’ve been watching Heels on Netflix and I’m inspired to try and wrestle back in USA again @WWE @AEW.”

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Mark “Benjamin Button” Jindrak . I’ve been watching Heels on Netflix and I’m inspired to try and wrestle back in USA again <a href=”https://twitter.com/WWE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@WWE</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/AEW?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@AEW</a> <a href=”https://t.co/QsAiRc41zY”>pic.twitter.com/QsAiRc41zY</a></p>— Mark Jindrak (@MarcoCorleone23) <a href=”https://twitter.com/MarcoCorleone23/status/1878866384349970641?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>January 13, 2025</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>