Mark Sterling Welcomes Rematch With Jon Moxley

AEW’s resident legal counsel, “Smart” Mark Sterling, surprisingly declared his readiness for a rematch against the formidable Jon Moxley, despite their brief and one-sided encounter previously. On a past edition of AEW Dynamite, Sterling faced Moxley in a main event bout that concluded swiftly, with Moxley dispatching the wrestling lawyer in under five minutes.

However, when questioned about the experience and the possibility of facing Moxley again during an appearance on the digital series Hey! (EW) (per Fightful), Sterling showed no hesitation. He welcomed the idea of a second round.

Explaining his reasoning, Sterling focused on the business aspect, stating, “Anytime, because it did over a million on TV for the rating, okay? One of the highest-rated main events in the history of AEW Dynamite, okay?”