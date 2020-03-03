Mark Wahlberg Warns AJ Styles to Walk Away From The Undertaker

Mark Wahlberg has some words of advice for AJ Styles about a potential confrontation with Undertaker: don’t do it. WWE posted a video of Wahlberg promoting his new Netflix film Spenser Confidential in which he talks about Styles and Undertaker’s confrontation at WWE Super ShowDown, and suggested that Styles let it go.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa,” Wahlberg says in the video. “Have you guys heard about this thing with AJ Styles and The Undertaker? All right, you follow the WWE. Well my kids and I were watching and man, I got some advice for one Mr. AJ Styles. Dude, walk away, all right? Walk away from the situation with The Undertaker, let it go. Don’t push your luck AJ. I’m telling you, walk away while you still have a chance and while you still can. It’s the best advice anyone’s going to give you: walk away.”

Styles and Undertaker are rumored (but not yet confirmed) to compete against each other at WrestleMania 36.