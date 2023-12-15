Marshall Von Erich On His Relationship With Fritz Von Erich

Marshall Von Erich recently discussed his relationship with his grandfather, the late and legendary Fritz Von Erich. Marshall talked about Fritz on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his relationship with Fritz: “That’s a deep question. I love my grandfather so much. He’d pick me up and take me on the tractor and I’d spend time with him all the time.”

On how Fritz related to his grandkids: “He loved us grandchildren. We just saw him as a jolly, good-time, fun grandpa. The man I look up to the most, he’s [his father] so, I want to honor him in every way I can.”

On carrying on the family legacy: “We’re Von Erichs. We didn’t pick this name. We didn’t buy it. It was given to us, we didn’t deserve it, and so let’s honor it and start deserving it.”