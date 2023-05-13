Marty Garner On His Appearance As Referee In The Firm Deletion, How Long Filming Took

Marty Garner had an appearance on AEW Rampage as the referee for The Firm Deletion, and he recently talked about being part of the match and more. Garner spoke with Fightful’s In The Weeds with Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl and talked about his appearance, and you can see highlights below:

On being the referee for the match: “I live about six miles from Matt, so it’s very convenient for me to show up. He called me and said, ‘Hey man, I got something if you want to do it. It’s the Firm Deletion match at the house.’ I said, ‘I was gonna ask you if you needed any help, I would be glad to do it.’ ‘Absolutely. Come over and we can talk about it.’ We talked about it and we filmed it. I was glad to do it, I had a blast, got to see Caprice (Coleman) and everybody. It was a great deal.”

On how long filming took: “I think I got there at 5:15 that afternoon and I left that morning at 3:45. It was quite a day. Matt had food there for us and snacks. It was great. I got to catch up with guys that I hadn’t seen in a long time. It was a lot of fun.”

On keeping up with AEW: “I’ve been keeping up with it. I’ve been keeping up with the Deletion stuff and Matt and everything going on at AEW. They’re doing a great job and it’s getting better and better. I kept up with it, I knew who everybody was, their roles, and what was going on when I came in. Me and Caprice have kept in touch over the years. Caprice was our first trainee at OMEGA and he’s done well for himself. We’re very proud of him.”