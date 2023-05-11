Marty Garner Recalls Taking a Spike Pedigree From Triple H In 1996

Marty Garner is famous for taking a spike Pedigree from Triple H in WWE back in 1996, and he recently recalled the moment. Garner was a guest on Fightful’s In The Weeds with Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl and looked back on the June 1st, 1996 WWE Superstars match, where he took Triple H’s finished like a piledriver. You can check out a couple of highlights below:

On taking the Pedigree: “Hunter was new there, and I was new there. I didn’t want to tell him that I didn’t know what the Pedigree was. I had no idea what the Pedigree was, and when he said, ‘Are you good with taking the Pedigree?’ I said, ‘Oh yeah. Sure, man.’ When he locked me into it, it felt like it was going to be a power bomb because he put my head between his legs. I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m going to kick hard.’ I didn’t think it was a piledriver, but I didn’t really know what it was. I should’ve probably asked [laughs], looking back.

“It made for a good picture and it showed up in a few magazines. A few years later it showed up again in a magazine, Triple H came up to me and goes, ‘this picture is making its rounds.’ ‘Yeah, it is.’ I never get any autographs from anybody, I never get anybody to sign anything, but I did get him to sign a picture of me in the air with him doing what looked like a double-underhook piledriver. I have a picture of that signed. Of all the people, everywhere I’ve been and all the movie stars and people I’ve met, that’s the only autograph I’ve ever gotten.”

On if he spoke to Triple H after the spot: “When it happend, he said, ‘[Goddamn,] are you alright?’ ‘I’m good, bro.’ When I came to the back, he was like, ‘Dude, that looked really good. I just want to make sure again, are you okay?’ ‘I’m great.’ He goes, ‘Bro, wow.’ He just shook his head like he couldn’t believe I was living and standing there talking to him. I wasn’t proud of that, really, because I messed up. It was a video of shame for me for a long time and then I just accepted it. I made a mistake, mistakes happen, I was trying to impress somebody and it didn’t work out quite right. It is what it is.”