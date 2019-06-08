Marty Jannetty Says He’s Abusing Drugs & Alcohol, Needs Help But Doesn’t Want Rehab

– Marty Jannetty says that he’s in trouble with drugs and alcohol again and needs to stop, but doesn’t want do to rehab. Jannetty posted to Twitter earlier in the week noting that he’s been “partying WAY too much lately,” indicating that he’s been doing so since WrestleMania 35 which was two months ago. Jannetty alluded to drinking, smoking pot and doing cocaine, saying that he has been going through withdrawals and has embarrassed himself at public appearances.

Jannetty went on to say that while he does need to stop, he won’t do rehab as he’s done rehab twice. The first time was for drugs and alcohol and he says he “ended up roughing up one of the councilors for being a dick to a sweet young 19 year old boy who was trying hard.” The second was for sex addiction and he ended up getting sexually involved with her. He added that he is having heart issues and “will stop,” but is trying to wean his way off so it’s not dangerous for him.

Jannetty later said that he had to cancel a public appearance at a minor league baseball game due to his sister having a medical emergency. You can see both Facebook posts below.

Jannetty has had a history of issues with substance abuse. He was reportedly kicked out of bars during WrestleMania 32 week and has admitted to abuse issues during his time in WWE in the 1990s.