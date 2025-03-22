Marty Jannetty Still Wants One Final Match With Shawn Michaels

– During a recent chat with Buff Bagwell on Bagwell’s YouTube channel, former WWE Superstar Marty Jannetty revealed that he’d still want to get into the ring one more time with his former Rockers tag team partner Shawn Michaels.

Jannetty said on the topic (via WrestlingInc.com) “I would love to get in and have one final match with Shawn. It might [draw a rating]… because with each other, we can still go pretty good… Two senior citizens in there. I don’t know how many people would see that.”

Shawn Michaels is currently retired from in-ring competition, and he’s now an executive producer for WWE NXT.