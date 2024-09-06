Masato Tanaka Set For House of Glory Appearance Next Month

House of Glory has announced that ECW legend Masato Tanaka will appear at their New York City event on October 18. This will be his debut for the promotion.

Masato Tanaka comes to HOG on October 18th! Tickets are on sale now!

House of Glory returns to the NYC Arena on Friday October 18th and officials have announced former ECW Champion Masato Tanaka will make his HOG debut!

With a career spanning over thirty years as the Enforcer, Tanaka has won championships all over the world from ECW to FMW to NWA. Now the legend makes his HOG debut and returns to New York City. One of the most legendary brawlers in the professional wrestling industry, Masato looks to show the HOG faithful why he is a legend.

What does he have in store for HOG? Who will he face on October 18th? His opponent will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets are on sale NOW at HOGWrestling.net. General admission starts at $20.

Also announced so far;

-HOG Heavyweight Champion Mike Santana

-HOG Crown Jewel Champion Zilla Fatu

-HOG Cruiserweight Champion Gringo Loco

-HOG Women’s Champion Megan Bayne

-HOG Tag Team Champions CBK (Nolo Kitano & Raheem Royal)

And more to be announced in the coming weeks!

The NYC Arena is located in Jamaica, Queens. It is easily accessible by MTA, LIRR, and limited street parking is available.