Masato Tanaka Says He Has a New Work Visa, Wants To Work In US

Wrestling legend Masato Tanaka is looking to return to the US and has a new work visa to do so. Tanaka, who is perhaps best known in the US for his run in ECW, posted to his Twitter account to announce that he has a new work visa through June of next year.

Tanaka wrote:

“I have been granted a new visa from 2024 to June 2025. Thank you very much for offering me. I would like to go to the USA as many as possible if my Japanese schedule allows. I am not good at English. So please contact to me and my agent Kikutaro. @kikutarosan

#pwzero1

#ECW”