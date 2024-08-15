wrestling / News
Masato Tanaka Says He Has a New Work Visa, Wants To Work In US
Wrestling legend Masato Tanaka is looking to return to the US and has a new work visa to do so. Tanaka, who is perhaps best known in the US for his run in ECW, posted to his Twitter account to announce that he has a new work visa through June of next year.
Tanaka wrote:
“I have been granted a new visa from 2024 to June 2025.
Thank you very much for offering me. I would like to go to the USA as many as possible if my Japanese schedule allows. I am not good at English. So please contact to me and my agent Kikutaro.
@kikutarosan
#pwzero1
#ECW”
— 田中将斗 (@masato_dangan01) August 15, 2024
