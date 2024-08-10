Masato Tanaka Responds To Gunther Praising His ECW One Night Stand Match

Gunther is a big fan of Masato Tanaka’s ECW One Night Stand match with Mike Awesome, and Tanaka took to Twitter to respond to the reveal. Gunther recently revealed in an interview with Gorilla Position that the One Night Stand 2005 match is one he’s watched many times and very much enjoyed.

In response to a tweet about the interview, Tanaka wrote:

“Thank you Gunther. Although I lost this match, it was the best one I’ve ever in”